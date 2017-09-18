Tuba stolen from parking lot on St. Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a pair of thieves who made off with a tuba from a parking lot on St. Charles Avenue.

The tuba’s owner left the instrument on the ground next to his girlfriend’s car while he went inside the Walgreens in the 1800 block of St. Charles Avenue to get the car’s keys just after 9 a.m. on September 10, according to the NOPD.

When he came back outside, his tuba was missing.

Surveillance video showed a man and a woman, who had purchased items inside the Walgreens just minutes before the theft, load the tuba into a dark-colored SUV and fleeing, according to the NOPD.

The tuba has the words “New” and “Breed” for the New Breed Brass Band written on the rim on either side of the bell.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060.