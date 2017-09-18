× Texas woman flees to Metairie after shooting and dismembering her boyfriend

METAIRIE — A Texas woman arrested in Jefferson Parish is accused of shooting and dismembering her boyfriend.

Investigators say Cierra Sutton shot and killed her boyfriend after an argument in their Houston area apartment on August 16.

Court documents reveal that Sutton cut up and disposed of Coleman’s body in a dumpster.

Police say Sutton used her boyfriend’s credit cards and even stayed with his family while they were trying to locate their loved one.

According to police, Sutton fled to Metairie, where she was arrested on Thursday.

No word when she’ll be extradited back to Texas.