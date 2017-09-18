× St. Bernard man dies after tractor flips over in bayou

VIOLET, La. – A St. Bernard man died after the tractor he was attempting to load onto a barge drove into the bayou and flipped over.

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said 67-year-old Eddie Beloso’s wife became concerned when he didn’t return home on September 15.

Beloso had gone to the Violet Canal Launch on Packenham Road around 4 p.m. to load a tractor onto a barge that was going to transport the tractor to a local hunting camp, according to the SBPSO.

When Beloso didn’t return home, his wife notified a friend, who discovered the tractor upside down in the bayou.

A surveillance camera on a nearby business recorded Beloso driving the tractor as it entered the canal and became submerged, according to the SBPSO.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the accident.

Beloso’s body and the tractor were recovered from the bayou after 11 p.m.