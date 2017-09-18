Sheriff: LaPlace woman raped during home invasion

LAPLACE, La. – The St. John Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who broke into a woman’s home and raped her over the weekend.

The attack occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on September 17 in the 1400 block of Delta Road in LaPlace, according to the SJSO.

The man broke into the home, demanded money from the victim, and then raped her before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

The attack appears to be an isolated incident, according to the SJSO.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at (985) 359-TIPS, SJSO dispatch at (985) 652-6338, the Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 652-2773.