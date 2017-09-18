Pup News: Meet Molé

Molé is about 5 years old and weighs 9 pounds. He is such a cuddlebug and always wants to be by your side. He is a perfect little lap dog and very well behaved. He was part of a cruelty case. The owners moved and left them in the home with no food and water. Molé is currently in a foster home.

Molé was one of the dogs rescued from an area impacted by Hurricane Harvey: Lake Charles. Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO) pulled 25 dogs from Lake Charles Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter. The next exit was still under water and they knew that they would be taking in dogs rescued from the flood and would have to euthanize the ones that they already had including little Molé and 6 other chihuahuas.

The adoption fee is $200 and includes neuter, shots and a chip!!

ARNO has since pulled 5 dogs from a Louisiana shelter, but also rescued one from Beaumont and one from Florida. They will be taking in 25 from the Beaumont Animal Shelter once the hold to find an owner is over! Please help ARNO help the 4 legged victims of the storms by going to our website: www.animalrescueneworleans.org and click on donate!

