Man stabbed in N.O. East after attacker accuses him of stealing gun

NEW ORLEANS – An 18-year-old man was arrested last night after stabbing a man he accused of stealing his gun.

The confrontation began around 8:30 p.m. on September 17 in the 6300 block of Chef Menteur Highway, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

Diamond Lamison got into a fight with the unidentified 21-year-old victim after accusing the victim of stealing his gun, according to the NOPD.

Lamison pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim at least once.

The victim managed to escape and approached NOPD officers in the area, telling them that he had just been stabbed.

The officers were able to locate Lamison and arrested him on a charge of aggravated battery.

The NOPD did not release any information about the extent of the victim’s injuries.