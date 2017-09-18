× JPSO looking for man who stole bag from front basket of motorized scooter

MARRERO, La. – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who stole a bag from the front basket of a motorized scooter.

The theft occurred just before 11:30 a.m. on August 3 at the intersection of 4th Street and Eiseman Avenue in Marrero, according to the JPSO.

The victim was sitting in his scooter when a man approached him and grabbed a bag that contained personal items and money.

Just prior to the robbery, the suspect was captured on surveillance video at a nearby business, according to the JPSO.

He is approximately 6’01” to 6’03” tall with a slim build, a salt and pepper colored beard, and a teardrop tattoo on his face.

Anyone recognizing the individual in this photograph is asked to contact the JPSO Robbery Section at (504) 364-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS.