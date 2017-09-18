Inspector General Ed Quatrevaux to retire October 19

NEW ORLEANS – Inspector General Ed Quatrevaux has announced that he will retire on October 19.

Quatrevaux, a New Orleans native who took over the Office of the Inspector General in 2009, said he will “explore retirement for the third time” after retiring from the Army in 1987 and from the business world in 2004.

In the past eight years, the OIG’s office has led improvements at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and the New Orleans Police Department, and exposed the dysfunction at the Sewerage and Water Board, Quatrevaux said in a statement announcing his retirement.

“My vision is a New Orleans in which all citizens trust the OIG to ensure the integrity of local government and to provide credible and reliable information about government performance,” Quatrevaux said. “To that end, I had planned to assist in the transition to new leadership. Unfortunately, unexpected health events require that I take extended medical leave. I expect to return to the office in October. Until then, I am monitoring the OIG by email.”

During his absence, Quatrevaux said the Assistant Inspectors General are overseeing all planned OIG projects.

“I have been greatly honored to serve the citizens of New Orleans as Inspector General,” he said. “Thank you for the privilege to lead the Office charged with safeguarding the City against fraud, waste, and abuse.”