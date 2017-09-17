× Tom Terrific: Brady plays pitch and catch as Pats rout Saints

The reigning Super Bowl champions made it look, easy.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes, in the first quarter, and for 447 yards in a 36-20 rout of the Saints before an announced crowd of 73,164 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

In the first quarter, Brady completed touchdown passes of 19 yards to Rex Burkhead, 53 yards to Rob Gronkowski, and 13 yards to Chris Hogan.

The Patriots scored touchdowns on four of their first 5 possessions.

New England led 30-13 at the half.

Drew Brees completed 27 of 45 passes for 356 yards and one touchdown, a 5 yard touchdown pass to Coby Fleener

The Saints start the season 0-2 for the fourth consecutive year.

The Saints play at Carolina next Sunday. The game is a noon kickoff New Orleans time.