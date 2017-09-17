‘The most elaborate tailgate you will ever go to,’ Who Dat nation shows Pats fans how it’s done

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To the Who Dat nation, tailgating is an art form.

"We practice during the preseason, like the Saints practice on the field we do it out here," said Sparky the self proclaimed tailgating king.

Their set up includes a party bus, televisions, a po-boy table, jambalaya, crawfish etouffee, and beers on tap.

Sparky and his krewe are a part of the Pro Football Ultimate Fan Association, where they meet other superfans from around the league.

"We met some Patriots superfans in Ohio this summer and invited them to our tailgate to show them some southern hospitality," said Sparky.

According to the superfans, the key to a successful tailgate is having all of the essentials, and of course a positive attitude for our Saints.

"Win or lose they are our team and we have to support them," said Sparky.

The Pats may have a few more Superbowl rings than the Saints, but when it comes to tailgating, the Who Dat Nation takes the crown.