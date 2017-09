Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- There was added security for today's Saints game against the New England Patriots. Metal detectors were added to all the entrances of the Mercedes Benz Superdome. This is extra protection for football fans, who feel that these new metal detectors make them feel safer.

A Saints fan said, "I think it's great to have them. We need to be safe and feel safe, especially in the world we live in. Nobody feel safe anymore, so the more security the better."