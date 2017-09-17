Mignon Faget unveils new ‘Crescent Collection’

NEW ORLEANS– Louisiana jewelry store, Mignon Faget recently launched their new jewelry collection called, “Crescent Collection.”

The new collection is inspired by the lovely water meters you see on the streets and sidewalks of New Orleans with the moon and star designs on them. This new line consists of rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets all paying homage to the iconic water meter symbol that we love so much here in NOLA.

Here are a few of the latest designs in the collection.