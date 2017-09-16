New Orleans hosts 4th Annual CeaseFire Peace Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Saturday, the officials of the city of New Orleans joined cease-fire NewOrleanss and NOLA for life for the 4th Annual CeaseFire Peace Festival. The event was held in central city and residents, faith and community-based organizations, local businesses, and schools hosted the event. The mission of the festival is to raise awareness in young adults about their roles in ending shootings and murders in neighborhoods.Based on the cure violence model which boasts a 40 percent-45 percent reduction in shootings and killings in program target areas, ceasefire New Orleans is an initiative of

