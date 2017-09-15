Where woman is the archetype: St. Claude Social Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The Saint Claude Social Club is an accessories driven shopping experience reflecting the je ne sais quoi of New Orleans style.

With brands embodying the colorful spirit of the Crescent City, their merchandise is a cultural cuvee of fun sophistication and avant-garde craftsmanship showcasing independent women artists from around the world.

"Historically, New Orleans has dozens of social clubs for men. We aren't saying men aren't welcome here, but we created this store for women, by women who support other women artists," St. Claude Social Club Sarah Killen co-founder said.

The store concept strives for inclusivity over exclusivity. Inspired by women’s groups throughout history, SCSC is a destination where all women are welcome—and encouraged—to socialize, shop and share skills.

Saint Claude Social Club was created in the Fall of 2016 when three ladies came together with a passion to create something unique for the New Orleans retail scene.

"We wanted a store that embodied the spirit of New Orleans and made a statement about what we believe New Orleans style is: colorful, fun, eclectic and decorative. Pulling inspiration from the many cultures that founded the city, we created an environment that mixes African and Haitian influences with Spanish and French design details," co-founder Margaret Sche said.

For the Saint Claude woman, dressing up is a way of life.