Tropical Depression #14 forms, expected to strengthen to Tropical Storm Lee

NEW ORLEANS — One of two tropical waves in the Eastern Atlantic has organized into Tropical Depression 14.

The storm is approximately 430 miles Southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum winds of 35 mph. This tropical depression is moving to the West northwest at 10 mph, and will strengthen into to Tropical Storm Lee by late Friday or early Saturday at the latest.

Tropical Depression 14 does not threaten land at this time, and will slowly continue moving to the WNW as a Tropical Storm.

Meanwhile, another tropical wave that is west of Fourteen is also likely to organize into a Depression or Tropical Storm over the next few days. If this develops it will likely become Tropical Storm Maria.

To the west, Tropical Storm Jose is expected to strengthen back to a hurricane, and move to the North. Areas of the Northeast including New England and the Delmarva area will be monitoring Jose closely for affects from the storm, but Jose is not expected to make landfall in the United States.