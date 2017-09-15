Report: Large pool of blood leaks onto road behind Baton Rouge funeral home

BATON ROUGE — A storage tank leak at a Baton Rouge funeral home led to a disturbing sight on the road behind it.

According to WBRZ, photos show blood leaking through the ground and onto the roadway behind Greenoaks Funeral Home on Florida Boulevard.

The city told WBRZ that it turned out to be a mixture of blood and formaldehyde. It came from a leaking storage tank.

The leak took about 20 minutes to contain.

Officials said the funeral home is under new management and doesn’t have a permit with the city’s Department of Environmental Services.

Read the full report from WBRZ here.

