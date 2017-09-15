× NOPD nabs man who stole car with toddler in it last July

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a man they say stole a car with a toddler in the backseat in July.

Seventeen-year-old Elroy Johnson was arrested and charged with armed robbery on September 14, according to the NOPD.

Johnson is thought to have pulled a gun on a pair of women sitting in a car in the 6100 block of Dorothea Street on July 1, 2017, according to the NOPD.

After ordering the women out of the car, Johnson drove a short distance before discovering a toddler in the backseat.

Johnson stopped the stolen car around the corner from where he had forced the women out and let the toddler go, according to the NOPD.

The child’s mother was able to find the toddler, who was unhurt in the incident.

The victim’s car was recovered the next day in the 14000 block of Linden Street, according to the NOPD.

Officers investigating the case obtained a search warrant for Johnson, and found clothing Johnson was caught on surveillance video wearing during the incident.

They also recovered a handgun.

Johnson was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for armed robbery, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.