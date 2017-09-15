NOPD looking for car thieves who drove off in car left idling outside Algiers gas station

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two men who hopped inside a car that was left running in the parking lot of an Algiers gas station and drove away.

The incident occurred around 1:40 a.m. on September 14 at Brother’s Food Market in the 3600 block of General De Gaulle Drive, according to the NOPD.

The owner of the car told police he left his car unlocked and running while he want inside to make a purchase.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the thieves pull up in a white sedan and quickly hop into the running car before driving away.

If you have any information on this incident or the above subjects, please contact any Fourth District Investigative Unit detective at (504) 658-6040 or (504) 658-6045.