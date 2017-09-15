N.O. East man arrested after domestic incident involving strangulation, a stolen car, and a smashed laptop

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a man who pulled a gun on a woman, strangled her, stole her car, and broke her laptop.

Twenty-year-old Negus Green began arguing with the victim around 10 a.m. on September 13 in the 12000 block of the I-10 Service Road, according to the NOPD.

The victim told police that Green struck her and pointed a rifle in her face before taking off in her car.

As he was driving away, Green tossed the victim’s laptop out of the window of her car, according to the NOPD.

Seventh District officers caught up to Green in the 12000 block of Morrison Road and arrested him without incident.

Green was arrested and booked with domestic aggravated assault, acts of domestic violence by strangulation, domestic abuse battery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and simple criminal damage, according to the NOPD.

Officers located a shotgun that was used during the incident, according to the NOPD.

If you have any other information regarding this incident or Negus Green, please contact any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6077 or (504) 658-6070.