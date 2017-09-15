Man caught on surveillance video robbing McDonald’s on Carrollton

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man caught on surveillance video reaching over the counter to grab cash from the register at a McDonald’s on South Carrollton Avenue.

The robbery occurred around 8 p.m. on September 13, according to the NOPD.

On the recording of the incident, the man appears jumpy as he places an order and fidgets with loose change in his hands.

As soon as the cashier opens the register to complete the order, the man can be seen reaching across the counter and grabbing a handful of cash.

The cashier briefly struggles with the robber before he leaves the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of money and drives away in a dark-colored truck.

If you have any information on the identification or location of the pictured subject, please contact any Second District detective at (504) 658-6020.