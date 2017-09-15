Man arrested after threatening former co-worker with gun in N.O. East parking lot

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a man for pulling a gun on an former co-worker and then chasing the man across a parking lot.

On September 1, 50-year-old Dwayne Russell spotted the unidentified victim in a parking lot in the 9600 block of Chef Menteur Highway, according to the NOPD.

Russell drove his vehicle into the parking lot, got out of his vehicle, and confronted the man, who he used to work with.

After exchanging words, Russell returned to his vehicle to retrieve a handgun, which he pointed at the victim while threatening him, according to the NOPD.

The victim hopped into his vehicle and fled the scene, with Russell chasing him on foot through the parking lot.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found a fully loaded gun inside Russell’s vehicle, according to the NOPD.

Russell was arrested and charged aggravated assault with a firearm.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.