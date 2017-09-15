Hollywood South News with Jabari Thomas: Documentary about sinkhole in Bayou Corne screens in Abita Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Filmmaker Victoria Greene shines a spotlight on the plight of residents of Bayou Corne in Forgotten Bayou: Life on the Sinkhole, which will screen in Abita Springs at the Abita Springs Town Hall Sunday Septemeber 17th at 2PM.

After a massive sinkhole opened near the small community in 2012, residents were forced to flee or face the imminent destruction of their homes. Greene’s documentary, which she also wrote and produced along with Diana C. Zollicoffer, John Darling Haynes, and Paul E. Ledoux, focuses on the plight of the displaced residents, the disaster as it unfolds in real time, and the Texas Brine employees responsible for setting the sinkhole in motion. Forgotten Bayou will premiere at 8:30 p.m. tonight (Oct. 18) at the Entergy Giant Screen Theater and will screen tomorrow night (Oct. 18) at 7 p.m. at the Broad Theater. The filmmakers will be in attendance, and Wednesday’s screening at the Broad Theater will be free for New Orleans Film Society Members. Check out the trailer for the documentary below: