Dogs put their best paw forward in charity fashion show

NEW ORLEANS -- The hairiest runway models ever will strut the catwalk Saturday for a fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society of Louisiana and 10 other local animal rescue groups.

The 10th annual Bad to the Bone is Saturday from 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at Eiffel Society on St. Charles Avenue.

If dogs in dresses weren't enough,there will be music and food to go along with the fashion show. Also, the first 200 guests will receive doggie bags full of treats for pets and giveaways for their humans.

"This will be the 10th, and best year yet, we encourage humans and their furbabies to come in costume to show support for our efforts," said Midori Tajiri-Byrd.

The doggie fashion show starts around 7:15 p.m., and all the canine models will be up for adoption with the hope to be rescued on the runway! After the fashion show, guests will have a chance to participate in a costume contest for best-dressed pet, best human costume, and best pet/person pair.

Prizes include up to six months of free pet food, toys, treats, dog cakes, and gift certificates from local businesses.

All food sales will be donated to the local rescue groups presenting pets for adoption at the event. Some of the groups include Bulldog Rescue, Weimaraner Rescue, Jefferson SPCA, Save an Angel, Take Paws,LA/SPCA, P.A.W.S., ARNO, Creole Poodle Rescue, and the Humane Society of Louisiana.

Runway costumes will be provided by local designers, including, Oliver Manhattan, The New Orleans Costume Center, Star Hagenbring of Craft2wear, Laurie Lund of Bell of the ball couture, Cree Mcree, Julianne Lagniappe of Made by Julianne, Lady Ginger Licious, and NOLA Bitch couture, a doggie style design house.

Hair, makeup and jewelry will be provided by Albert Brown Salon. There will be a silent auction with all proceeds being distributed to the local rescue groups.

Tickets can be purchased in person at Petcetera, 3205 Magazine St., via phone at 504-269-8711 or by visiting the website. French Quarter Vet, located at 922 Royal Street, will also have tickets on sale.

Dress is casual or costume, and the event is open to all ages. All donations are tax deductible and go to the animal rescue groups.