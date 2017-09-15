Go
Search
Replay:
Friday Night Football
WGNO TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WGNO
Menu
News
Morning
Twist
Music
Sports
Events
NOLA Marketplace
About
Weather
81°
81°
Low
75°
High
85°
Sat
75°
88°
Sun
74°
88°
Mon
74°
89°
See complete forecast
De La Salle gets the narrow victory over Karr
Posted 11:36 PM, September 15, 2017, by
Michael Ahmed
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Print
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
De La Salle 28
Karr 26
Your Favorite Live Music Venue
Where do you go for good live music?
Popular
Houma couple booked for having sex in library, local businesses
Report: 18-year-old dies after leaving LSU frat house; officials investigating as ‘hazing’ incident
Two tropical waves are likely to develop and strengthen in the Atlantic
Woman has purse stolen when she leaves French Quarter bar for 5 minutes to smoke
Latest News
Country Day tops Episcopal 31-23 on FNF
Destrehan tops Ehret 44-25
De La Salle gets the narrow victory over Karr
Central Lafourche tops South Lafourche in heated rivalry game
High School Sports
Tulane makes it official — 1st high school FB game at Yulman September 8th
Local
List of summer school and other closures because of tropical weather
Friday Night Football
Karr Cougars beat St. Paul’s in a thriller
Friday Night Football
Ronnie Jackson and Edna Karr dominate Landry Walker
Friday Night Football
Sports
Landry-Walker and Edna Karr gear-up to defend state titles in 2017
Local
‘Life is too short not to sparkle’: Fundraising account set up for beloved author who died in Harvey house fire
Local
Slidell police catch woman running multi-state cell phone fraud operation
Good Morning New Orleans
Louisiana Catfish Festival 2017
Local
All Orleans Parish public & Catholic schools closed today due to flood risk
National/World News
Barcelona: Van hits crowd near Las Ramblas tourist spot
National/World News
Social media ‘erupts’ with images of Guatemalan volcano eruption
National/World News
Barcelona: ‘1 dead, 32 injured’ in terror attack near Las Ramblas
Crime
Police make arrest in scanner skipping shop lifting case
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.