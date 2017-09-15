Coroner: LSU student had ‘highly elevated blood alcohol level,’ THC in system

BATON ROUGE – The 18-year-old LSU student who died after leaving a party at a fraternity house Wednesday night had alcohol and THC in his system.

East Baton Rouge coroner Dr. Beau Clark released his preliminary findings this morning after performing an autopsy on Maxwell Gruver, and LSU student from Roswell, Georgia.

Clark’s report indicates that Gruver had “a highly elevated blood alcohol level plus the presence of THC in his urine.”

Gruver’s body showed no signs of external trauma, but “marked cerebral and pulmonary edema were observed,” according to the report.

Results from comprehensive toxicology and histological testing will take up to one month to come in, according to Clark.