Cookin’ with Nino: Lemon Beurre Blackened Sauce

Lemon Beurre Blackened Sauce

Ingredients:

1 LARGE steak of your choice

2 Tbsp. melted butter to coat steak

2 Tbsp. Chef Paul Prudhommes Blackened Steak Magic Seasoning Blend

2 Tbsp. cold unsalted butter

2 Tbsp. Yellow onion fine chopped

4 cloves minced garlic

1/3 cup dry white wine (pinot grigio)

zest of one lemon

3 Tbsp. Fresh lemon juice

1 pinch kosher salt, white pepper, and garlic

crushed red pepper flakes

3 heaping Tbsp. Brummel & Brown

Instructions:

Melt 2 tablespoons butter and coat steak liberally. Sprinkle and pat Blackening Seasoning into steak. In a Medium Black Iron skillet add 2 tablespoons butter and sear steak on both sides until desired internal temperature is achieved. Remove steak and set in warmer or 175 degree oven covered.

Mix crushed red pepper flakes and olive oil together.

IN THE SAME SKILLET: Add the lemon juice and white wine. Boil off for one minute. Add garlic and onions. Add red pepper flakes mixture. Add lemon zest. Mix and reduce heat to . Add salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Stir until onions become translucent but not browned (about three minutes).

Reduce heat to very low and slowly fold in Brummel & Brown 1 tablespoon at a time until all is blended into a thick, velvety sauce. Do not over heat as this will cause the fats and oils in the Brummel & Brown to separate. Spoon Lemon Beurre Blackened Sauce over steak.

