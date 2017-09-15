Business left with $40,000 repair bill after man steals copper from rooftop AC unit

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who caused $40,000 of damage to a business near Bayou St. John when he stole copper coils from a rooftop air conditioning system.

The copper theft occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of St. Phillip Street, according to the NOPD.

The man climbed onto the roof the the business, used a tool to open seven working air conditioning units, and broke apart each one.

The thief made off with several copper coils.

Repairs to the system will cost approximately $40,000, according to the NOPD.

If anyone has any information on the unidentified suspect, please contact any First District detective at (504) 658-6396 or (504) 658-6010.