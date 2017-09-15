Angola inmate dies after officer-involved shooting

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. — An inmate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola died this morning after an officer-involved shooting at the prison.

According to Louisiana State Police, the shooting happened about 6:30 a.m., when officers were transferring inmates from “Camp C” to their work area.

Witnesses and officers told State Police that 35-year-old inmate Brandon Lizotte ran aggressively toward the corrections officer, who then fired his gun and shot Liozotte.

Lizotte was transported to the West Feliciana Parish Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Louisiana State Police Troop A and the West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene to assist with the investigation and will work to gather all of the facts surrounding the incident.

This is still an active investigation.