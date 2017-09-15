2 Causeway police officers hurt when car pursuit turned into foot chase

MANDEVILLE, LA — Two Causeway Bridge police officers had to go to the hospital on Friday, Sept. 15, after a vehicle pursuit turned into a foot chase.

According to Causeway General Manager Carlton Dufrechou, at about noon, dispatchers received a call from a driver who reported seeing a silver Jaguar that was driving erratically.

Officers located the car, but Dufrechou says the driver failed to follow instructions and pullover at the top of the bridge in Mandeville.

Two police cruisers followed the car to the 1000 block of North Causeway Boulevard where the driver pulled over at an office complex. Police say the man was carrying brass knuckles and a knife, so he was handcuffed and put in the back seat of a police car.

Instead of having the suspect’s Jaguar impounded, officers called relatives of the driver to come get the car. Once relatives arrived, Dufrechou says the suspect began beating or kicking on the windows of the police car where he was seated.

When an officer opened the door to see what was wrong, Dufrechou says the suspect use his two hands that were handcuffed together to strike the officer across his head, knocking him to the ground. The driver began to run and a second officer approached him who was also knocked to the ground.

As the suspect made his way toward the back of the office complex, a third officer and the second officer — who was previously knocked to the ground — caught up with him. Dufrechou says the third officer pulled her gun, at which point the man agreed to surrender.

At last word, police were not releasing the suspect’s name. But here’s a list of the allegations he faced as of the time of his arrest:

DWI

Attempted murder of a police officer

Improper lane useage

Fake brake tag

Felon carrying an illegal weapon

No drivers license

Aggravated battery

Aggravated flight

Aggravated escape

Attempt to disarm

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

No registration

No proof of insurance.

Police also say the Jaguar belongs to the suspect’s brother, and he was driving the car without permission.

The two officers who were struck in the head were taken to the hospital. One required 8 stitches for a cut on his forehead, according to Dufrechou.

Louisiana State Police and Saint Tammany Parish deputies also responded to the scene.