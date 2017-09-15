12 songs. $5 tickets. 1964. The Beatles invade New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Music history happened in 1964.

That's when the Beatles came to town for their one and only New Orleans concert.

In 1964, Tad Gormley Stadium was City Park Stadium. And that's where the Beatles performed.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is there.

When the Beatles played, 12,000 fans watched and screamed.

It started with the Beatles opening act, Clarence "Frogman" Henry.

He opened at concerts for the Beatles across America.

A little Beatles trivia for you: