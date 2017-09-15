12 songs. $5 tickets. 1964. The Beatles invade New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Music history happened in 1964.
That's when the Beatles came to town for their one and only New Orleans concert.
In 1964, Tad Gormley Stadium was City Park Stadium. And that's where the Beatles performed.
WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is there.
When the Beatles played, 12,000 fans watched and screamed.
It started with the Beatles opening act, Clarence "Frogman" Henry.
He opened at concerts for the Beatles across America.
A little Beatles trivia for you:
- The Beatles have sold over 2 billion albums.
- The total number of Beatles albums sold on iTunes as of July 2012 is 585,000. The total amount of their iTunes singles is 2.8 million.
- John Lennon started a band in 1957 called the Quarry Men and later asked Paul McCartney to join. Paul brought in George Harrison, and later Ringo Starr would replace Peter Best as drummer. The band changed its name a few times, which included the names Johnny and the Moondogs, The Rainbows, and British Everly Brothers.
- The Beatles have spent a record 1,278 weeks on the Billboard chart.
- The Beatles have spent 175 weeks at number one on the charts.
- The Beatles album with the longest consecutive time spent at number one is their debut album Please Please Me at 30 weeks.
- No one is quite sure where the name “Beatles” originated, though the most likely story is that John Lennon liked the name The Crickets after Buddy Holly’s band. Early band member Stuart Sutcliff suggested “Beetles,” and they were for some time known as The Silver Beetles or, occasionally, Long John and the Silver Beatles before becoming the Beatles. The Beetles were also a rival gang in Marlon Brando’s movie The Wild One, which may have also been an influence. John Lennon is usually credited with changing the spelling to “Beatles” to reflect Beat music and the Beat generation.
- The Beatles are the only band to twice knock itself off the top of the chart.
- The Beatles are the only band in history to have a “double whammy” when they knocked the Rolling Stones off the top spot in both the singles and album charts on July 23, 1964.
- The Beatles’ first-ever album to debut at number one was Help!