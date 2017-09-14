Would you eat it? Green Wave Dip!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

it's football season and we've been asking for your best game day dips! Test Kitchen Taylor tested a recipe from her alma mater, Tulane! Susan Dwyer, the proud parent of John Dwyer, Tulane class of 2021 sent in a green dip for the Green Wave's game against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.

Not only is it delicious, it's also vegan and healthy!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!

Green Wave Dip!

1 pound baby sweet peas

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tsp minced garlic

2 tbsp lemon juice

salt and pepper

Set aside 1/4 cup of peas for garnish

Place all in a food processor and blend until smooth

Garnish with peas and olive oil.

Serve with Pita Chips.