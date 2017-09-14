× Woman has purse stolen when she leaves French Quarter bar for 5 minutes to smoke

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman caught on camera stealing a purse in a French Quarter bar.

The victim left her purse inside a bar in the 400 block of Dauphine around 11 p.m. on September 7 when she went out to smoke a cigarette, according to the NOPD.

When the victim returned to the bar about five minutes after she left, she discovered that her purse had been stolen.

A review of the bar’s surveillance camera revealed an unidentified woman taking the victim’s purse and leaving, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.