Two men sentenced for 2015 crime spree in Jefferson Parish

GRETNA, LA — Two men were sentenced to long prison sentences on Thursday, Sept. 14, after their convictions on a list of charges.

25-year-old Corey Flag, age 25, of Marrero was sentenced to life plus 167 years in prison. The other man, 18-year-old Emmett Garrison of Gretna, was under the age of 18 at the time of the crimes. He was sentenced to 197 years but could be eligible in 25 years due to his age at the time of the offenses. Also, he has yet to be sentenced on the murder conviction, again, due to his age at the time of the offense.

According to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office, Flag and Garrison were convicted of murdering 34-year-old Bruce Lutcher, Sr., when they robbed him outside of his apartment late in the night of Nov. 23, 2015. Lutcher was shot several times.

The pair was also convicted of robbing and attempting to rob three men outside of their apartments in Terrytown and Harvey. Prosecutors say one of the victims was shot and is paralyzed from the waist down. Those robberies happened within a one-hour time period on Dec. 11, 2015. Prosecutors say Garrison shot the victim.

Prosecutors say they were able to link both men to the crimes by using the statements of witnesses as well as by proving that bullet casings collected at multiple crime scene could all be linked to a pair of 9mm pistols.

Jurors deliberated for two hours before handing up the guilty verdicts last Friday night, Sept. 8.

On Nov. 6, a judge will consider Garrison’s sentence for his murder conviction. In all, the list of charges included murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, illegal discharge of a firearm, attempted murder, and armed robbery.