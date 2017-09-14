Three things fantasy players need to know about Saints vs. Patriots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- NFL on FOX sideline reporter Jen Hale shares three things fantasy players need to know about Sunday's Saints vs. New England Patriots matchup in the Superdome at noon.

1. Expect a shootout between Drew Brees and Tom Brady.

Neither offense was particularly impressive in Week 1. But, I expect both sides to clean things up and find better rhythms in Week 2. The Patriots obviously are not afraid to throw the deep ball this season, and they haven't started 0-2 since 2001.

Meanwhile, Brees will undoubtedly address the Saints red zone issues this week. Plus, both offenses will likely benefit from playing shaky defenses.

2. Neither Brandin Cooks or Michael Thomas wowed in Week 1, but they're both strong bets this week.

Cooks will be fired up to show off versus his old team. He had 88 yards and 0 touchdowns for New England in Week 1. But, Tom Brady had an off-night with all his receivers.

For the Saints, Thomas came down with the ball 5 of the 8 times Brees targeted him--just 45 yards for Thomas though. The Ohio State product only posted stats that low three times his rookie season, so I doubt he'll have another weak showing Sunday.

3. Keep your eyes on New England running back Mike Gillislee.

He punched the ball into the end zone three times for the Patriots in Week 1.

The 4th quarter could be particularly interesting. That's where New England collapsed in Week 1, allowing the Chiefs to score 21 unanswered points.

Good luck with those leagues, everyone!