Thibodaux man accused of sexually abusing child

THIBODAUX, La. — A 57-year-old Thibodaux man has been arrested on sexual battery charges.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives began investigating Kenneth McDonald in August after allegations that he had inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile under the age of 15.

McDonald turned himself in at the Thibodaux Police Department on Tuesday, September 12, and was booked into the Lafourche Parish Jail on a warrant charging him with sexual battery (forcible fondling).

He was released Tuesday evening after posting a $75,000 bond.

Because of the sensitive nature of the case, the sheriff’s office will not be releasing any additional information.