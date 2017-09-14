St. Tammany shelter helps save displaced animals from Harvey

NEW ORLEANS — “Fifteen animals, refugees, got on this jet today to Jackson, WY and hopefully, they’ll land at their adoption center and hopefully, land in their new forever home very shorty,” says Big Sky Ranch CEO Dr. Catherine Wilbert.

These are just a handful of animals Big Sky Ranch in St. Tammany is helping find their forever homes.

It’s something Dr. Catherine Wilbert has been working on since the storm hit.

Most of these animals have either come from a shelter situation where they were already a stray or a surrender, possibly on a very short time period,” says Wilbert.

Wilbert says many shelters in Austin and throughout Texas and Louisiana are at capacity, that’s why these dogs and cats are being shipped to partner organizations throughout the country.

Big Sky Ranch is hoping to save as many animals as possible.

Friday’s “refugees” head to the Carolinas for adoption.

“The storm might have been the best thing to happen to them because it gave them another chance,” says Wilbert.