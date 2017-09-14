St. Tammany Parish Sheriff gives statement, does not answer questions about Nannette Krentel’s death

SLIDELL, La. — Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith held a press conference Thursday, a day after the coroner’s office officially ruled the death of District 12 Fire Chief Stephen Krentel’s wife a homicide. He was joined by representatives from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. This was what he told the press:

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives are still actively investigating the death of Nanette Krentel.

The nature of the circumstances surrounding Mrs. Krentel’s death and the intensity of the fire is making this a very difficult and lengthy investigation, and detectives are still awaiting final lab results on evidence from the scene.

Sheriff Randy Smith stated that he is not disputing the Coroner’s expert opinion on the cause of death, but he was concerned about the timing of Wednesday’s release because of pending lab results.

At this time, our initial primary person of interest, the victim’s husband, has been cleared. Stephen Krentel has been fully cooperative with this investigation.

We have worked this case tirelessly and aggressively as a homicide since day one, and will continue to do so.

Our detectives will continue to work, hand-in-hand with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, until all leads are exhausted.

Sheriff Randy Smith said, “We will do everything in our power to bring justice for Nanette Krentel and closure to the family.”

Anyone with information about the death of Nanette Krentel is urged to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-898-2338 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward through Crimestoppers.