St. Tammany Parish Sheriff clears fire chief in Nannette Krentel’s death

SLIDELL, La. – St. Tammany Parish District 12 Fire Chief Stephen Krentel has been cleared in the homicide investigation of his wife Nanette Krentel’s death.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith announced the development in a press conference Thursday that was spurred by an announcement by the coroner’s office yesterday officially ruling Nanette Krentel’s death a homicide.

Smith read a prepared statement about the investigation, which he said is still active.

The investigation is a very difficult one, Smith said, and he expressed concern about the timing of the coroner’s announcement yesterday because of pending lab results.

Stephen Krentel, who Smith said was the initial primary person of interest, has been cleared in the investigation, adding that Stephen Krentel has cooperated fully with the detectives working the case.

“We have worked this case tirelessly and aggressively as a homicide since day one, and will continue to do so,” Smith said. “Our detectives will continue to work, hand-in-hand with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, until all leads are exhausted.”

Anyone with information about the death of Nanette Krentel is urged to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

“We will do everything in our power to bring justice for Nanette Krentel and closure to the family,” Smith said.