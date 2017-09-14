× Saints fans will have to walk through metal detectors to get into home games this season

NEW ORLEANS – Saints fans will now have to walk through metal detectors to get into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on game days.

New NFL regulations require the use of walk-through metal detectors at all stadiums this season, a step up from the metal detector wands used by security staff in previous seasons, a stadium spokesperson announced this morning.

All New Orleans Saints fans attending home games should expect delays and longer lines due to the new procedure.

Attendees will be asked to remove cell phones, keys, cameras, large metal objects, coins, jackets, wallets, watches, and small jewelry before they go through the metal detectors.

The NFL’s “clear bag” policy remains unchanged this season, according to stadium representatives.

All bags need to be made of clear vinyl and they cannot be larger than 12” by 12” by 6”, or a one-gallon Ziploc bag.

Non-clear diaper bags will not be permitted.