Report: 18-year-old dies after leaving LSU frat house

BATON ROUGE — An 18-year-old from Georgia died overnight after being taken to a Baton Rouge hospital from an LSU frat house.

According to WBRZ, 18-year-old Max Gruver from Roswell, Georgia, was taken from the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house Wednesday night and later pronounced dead at the hsopital.

“LSU officials are aware of an incident that occurred last night involving a fraternity,” Ernie Ballard, an LSU spokesperson, told WBRZ. “LSU is currently investigating and will report as soon as more information is available.”

A press conference is scheduled for tonight.

