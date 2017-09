× Pedicab driver robbed of her fanny pack in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS – A pedicab driver was robbed last night in the French Quarter.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Royal Street, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The 26-year-old woman was on her pedicab when a man approached her, grabbed her around the waist, and ran away with her fanny pack.

The NOPD did not release information on the contents of the fanny pack.