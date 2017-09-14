OIG to oversee $22 million catch basin cleaning and repair project

NEW ORLEANS – The Office of Inspector General will oversee the city’s $22 million catch basin cleaning project.

Inspector General Ed Quatrevaux will oversee a “continuous monitoring program of contractor performance” as work to inspect, repair, and clear the city’s catch basins continues, according to a press release by the OIG.

“City leaders suggested that the OIG provide oversight of this costly but vital public safety priority, and our Office is uniquely qualified to do the work,” Quatrevaux said.

The audit will be conducted under Government Auditing Standards, and the OIG’s entire staff will be involved.

Any problems with the problem will be immediately reported to city managers, according to the OIG.