NOPD: Man pulls gun on his child's mother after fight

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who pulled a gun on the mother of his child after a violent fight.

The victim and her child arrived at 27-year-old Silis Sincere’s home in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road just before 2 p.m. on September 13, according to the NOPD.

Sincere and the victim got into a verbal argument that culminated with Sincere punching the victim in her mouth.

The victim retreated to her car, where she retrieved a can of mace.

Sincere pulled a handgun on the victim, grabbed the can of mace from her hand, and fled, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Silis Sincere is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.