Move over boys, Grand Ledge Police Officers snap competing selfie

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Move over boys, some female Grand Ledge Police Officers are giving social media fame a shot.

You may have seen a picture of three Gainesville, Florida police officer that went viral on social media.

It showed three male officers working the night shift after Hurricane Irma.

The selfie had more than 127,000 comments some comments that made their chief “blush”.

Now three female officers from Grand Ledge have answered back with their own picture, saying they didn’t think the boys should have all the fun.