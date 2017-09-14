Jose weakens to a tropical storm, two more waves in the Atlantic

Hurricane Jose was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning continuing the weakening trend it has gone through over the past week. At one point it was a category 4 storm in the central Atlantic. This system has had an interesting patch lately and is currently in the process of moving in a circle around its previous track.

Jose will not be a threat to the Gulf of Mexico. However as it turns to the north and the northeast we could see some outlying impacts on the east coast of the U.S.

After that two more waves have moved off of Africa and will be worth watching over the next week.

Both of those waves are currently being given a medium chance, 40-60%, of developing in the next 5 days. Both of those will continue to move.

While not currently anticipating those being an issue to the Gulf of Mexico, it is important to remember we are still in the hurricane season and close to the peak on September 10.

As always have a plan in place now should a storm approach, and stick with WGNO on air and online.