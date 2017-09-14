Ben Franklin senior earns perfect ACT and SAT scores

NEW ORLEANS – A senior at Benjamin Franklin High School has earned perfect scores on her SAT and ACT tests.

National Merit Finalist Maanasa Narayanamoorthy pulled off the rare academic feat, and earned a European trip as a result.

Narayanamoorthy scored a perfect 36 on her ACT and 1600 on her SAT.

The American Association of German Teachers will send Narayanamoorthy to Germany on an all expense paid study trip in recognition of her outstanding academic achievement.

“This is an amazing accomplishment for any student, and we are so proud of Maanasa,” Benjamin Franklin High School Head of School Dr. Patrick Widhalm said. “Maanasa exemplifies the spirit of excellence here at Ben Franklin High School and we can’t wait to see the amazing things she will accomplish in the future.”