American Idol auditions hit all the right notes in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS-- American Idol visited New Orleans today to hear the voices of thousands of talented singers. Producers with the show listened to singers from our area at the Ernest N. Convention Center.

Some of these Idol hopefuls showed up as early as 4 in the morning to audition for the popular show, which for 15 seasons was on FOX. In 2018 it will make its debut on ABC.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez went to the auditions to talk to the hopefuls and to hear them sing!

American Idol will premiere in 2018 on ABC. Katy Perry is set to be one of the judges. Ryan Seacrest will be the host.