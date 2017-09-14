× Air quality alert issued for New Orleans; sensitive groups urged to avoid outdoor activity

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Health Department has issued an Air Quality Alert for New Orleans until midnight tonight, Thursday, Sept. 14.

An upper-level ridge of high pressure, warm temperatures and sunny skies will enhance ozone formation allowing pollutants to accumulate.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) has raised the Air Quality Index to orange, indicating that the air quality in the afternoon is unhealthy for sensitive groups including active children and adults, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma. These groups should avoid prolonged outdoor activities and exertion.

Residents are encouraged to take the following actions to help reduce the formation of ozone:

Drive less and make sure your gas cap is tight.

Refuel your vehicle, mow grass and use gas powered lawn equipment after 6 p.m.

Postpone work that uses oil based paint, varnishes and solvents that produce flame.

Use an electric starter instead of starter fluid to barbeque.

Conserve energy in your home.

