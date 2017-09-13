Waveland mayor Mike Smith praises Veterans Memorial Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAVELAND, Miss. -- Veterans Memorial Park in Waveland, Mississippi, is what Mayor Mike Smith calls "a place for the people."

"It's been a wonderful edition to Waveland, it truly has," says Smith.

The site, off of South Beach Boulevard and Coleman Avenue, was actually rebuilt twice. Hurricane Katrina wiped out the initial memorial, which was later replaced until Hurricane Isaac. That's when Smith, with help from American Legion Post 77 and FEMA, got together to make sure the beautiful memorial will stand its ground forever.

"Now it is mitigated. Sheet piled all around it. It's filled in. It's prettier than it’s ever been. All these benches are here, everything out here is new actually," says Smith.

The site is approved as a Blue Star Memorial, part of the National Garden Club's initiative to place markers on the side of highways and byways, in honor of our nation's armed forces.

There's also an American flag retirement burn pit, a place where the American Legion can respectfully retire used and worn American flags.

"It’s nice to come sit out here and just enjoy the peace and think about the loved ones you may have lost in the military or the ones who are serving now," says Smith.