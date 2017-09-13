× Troopers arrest hundreds and take dozens of guns off New Orleans streets in two month operation

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police announced the results of a two month operation that aimed to take drugs and guns off the streets of New Orleans.

Troopers say “Operation Summer Heat” began on July 5 and concluded on September 3. One dozen troopers from around the state were sent to the city to work with NOPD officers.

Each night, troopers say they would identify a high crime area or hot zone to target.

Here are the results:

209 arrests

270 criminal charges

140 drug charges

71 illegally possessed weapons seized

26 stolen vehicles recovered

More than $58,500 in narcotics seized

Drugs found include heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana

Troopers say the operation is a perfect example of how local police can work with troopers to make neighborhoods safer. They also say that tips from the community are one of their most valuable tools, and they encourage you to contact your local police department if you have information regarding any crime.